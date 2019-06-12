Google's Analytics Prove Infowars Has No Sandy Hook Marketing

Michael Zimmerman joins Alex Jones live in-studio to show and prove how, contrary to Democrat attorneys and judges, Infowars has no alleged ‘Sandy Hook marketing’ and makes no money from Sandy Hook video views, which happen to be less than 1% of all views.

Many of America’s governmental representatives are not familiar with how modern social media and Big Tech algorithms actually work. Alex exposes how fake news can be used to smear him and other patriots because of the generational technology gap.