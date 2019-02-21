Google's Nest Hack Allows Anyone Into Your Home

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and one of many anti-American Silicon Valley cohorts subverting our Republic, recently deceived the country regarding censored search engines during a hearing on Capitol Hill.

An independent study by search engine DuckDuckGo revealed that Google has the wherewithal to socially engineer political bias bubbles via its search engine.

As Business Insider reported, “The study, among other things, found that participants saw vast differences in search results when searching for the same keywords (like “gun control” or “immigration”) from different locations across the country.”

That stranglehold on information could have far-reaching implications as the 2020 presidential election draws near.