Google’s YouTube Blocks Joe Rogan/Alex Jones from Number 1 Trending

The Joe Rogan podcast blew up YouTube Wednesday with nearly 200,000 live viewers tuning in to watch demonized Infowars founder Alex Jones’ triumphant return from social media exile.

By Thursday the Rogan podcast had reached over 2.5 million views, however, as many social media users noted the broadcast doesn’t appear on YouTube’s trending section, where videos with far less views are promoted.

How tf does Youtube's trending section work? what a shitty algorithm pic.twitter.com/0CevoXZPPU — Adan Salazar (@AdanSalazarWins) February 27, 2019

Naturally this led many to question whether Big Tech censorship was afoot.

Lol. @youtube is trying to act like @joerogan and Alex Jones aren’t trending. — Alexanderthetitan (@theinstallments) February 28, 2019

Youtube continues to be a joke and incredibly biased. So you're telling me that an overwhelmingly positive video featuring Alex Jones that gets nearly 2 million views in half a day doesn't get on trending, but a CNN video about Cohen that can't even amass 300k gets to #6? — m00ner (@m00nsh1ne) February 28, 2019

1.1 M views in 7 hours. Should be #1 on trending no doubt yet all I see is Pikachu#Censorship #joerogan #alexjones https://t.co/fgblZVxknf — Amber-Lynn Horsburgh (@HorsburghAmber) February 28, 2019

1.5 million views and 100k upvotes in under 5 hours but not trending on YouTube? https://t.co/y21QASz0qK — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 28, 2019

The fact that the joe rogan and Alex Jones podcast hit 2 million views in a couple hours but isn’t “trending” on YouTube is very telling — Rambino (@RamRamBiggaLow) February 28, 2019

Say what you want about Alex Jones, but less than 24 hours ago Joe Rogan did a podcast with him that already has over 2.7 million YouTube views. If you look at what's trending on YouTube though—that video is not listed while countless other videos with less views are listed — Yung Goethe (@ConnorMellogH) February 28, 2019

Joe Rogan welcomes back Alex Jones: Millions of views in under 24 hours yet conspicuously absent from YouTube's trending page https://t.co/NuyoFMJBMn pic.twitter.com/jE1zB0oTDG — Market Sanity (@MarketSanity) February 28, 2019

In contrast, the Michael Cohen testimony before the House Oversight Committee – arguably the biggest news item of the day – received a top trending spot, despite having less than a quarter of live YouTube viewers.

Over at Twitter, the popularity of the Rogan-Jones interview could not be denied.

Despite banning several of Jones’ accounts last year, his name shot up to number one on the site’s trending section, surpassing tweets about the Cohen testimony and various other major news events.

“If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.” pic.twitter.com/0pmA6Ka4Mw — Dan Lyman (@CitizenAnalyst) February 28, 2019

TFW you are Joe Rogan & beg Alex Jones to come back on after blackballing him, then your live podcast audience grows 10x with 0 promotion, and u both trend, but Alex gets 3.5x more mentions & out trends both top Cohen story & some lame # Twitter ❤️ like 'SpreadPositivity' 🤬😟🔫 pic.twitter.com/cm1zlIAAtM — Daria Russkaya 🇺🇸 (@roarmittens) February 28, 2019

Twitter's next update to their algorithm will probably prevent Alex Jones' name from showing up on the trending list. (He's currently #1 for his interview with Joe Rogan today). It's getting that Orwellian around here. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 28, 2019

However, some users noted while Alex Jones’ name was trending, stories about a UK talk show host with the same name were promoted instead.

“Alex Jones” was trending until your boy @jack started getting mentions about it.. Then it was redirecting to random stuff.. (see pic).. Now its not even there.. Odd.. pic.twitter.com/UMEnoa1aVn — KevyKev (@DjKevyKev1n2s) February 28, 2019

Well… belive it or not but a different Alex Jones is trending No1 in UK 😂 pic.twitter.com/JVJdCRrgkx — The Dog With No Master (@FredrickSedrich) February 28, 2019

Yes, THIS is why Alex Jones is trending. pic.twitter.com/fVIXjyh6yH — Limescale 🦵 (@LimeScaleVEVO) February 27, 2019

Check out the explosive interview between Joe Rogan and Alex Jones that shook the establishment to its core.