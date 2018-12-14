GOP 2020 war plan: Run against ‘socialists' Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez

The Republican National Committee, already turning to President Trump’s 2020 election campaign, plans to pit the surging economy and employment explosion against the bid to raid the Treasury by “socialists” like Sen. Bernie Sanders and incoming Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“These new progressive Democrats, the Bernie Sanders wing, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, what they are purporting is dangerous,” said RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel.

“They’re saying, ‘We’ll give you the moon and the stars but we’re not going to tell you how we’ll pay for it.’ I’ll tell you how they are going to pay for it — taxpayer dollars,” she said in laying out an early version of her 2020 plan.

Appearing on Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy’s popular podcast this week, McDaniel also wished loudly for Democrats Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Hillary Rodham Clinton to join the race against Trump, as both have threatened.

Read more