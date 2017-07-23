GOP Billionaire Says Doctors Should Have Killed Baby Trump

Health care billionaire and GOP donor Mike Fernandez said Thursday that, had he been a doctor at the time, he would have killed President Donald Trump as a baby.

Trump is an “abortion of a human being … If I was the doctor and knew what that baby [Trump] would do, I’d have made sure it never would have seen the light of day,” Fernandez said.

Like many other GOP members, Fernandez joined the “Never-Trump” protests during the election, and put more than $3.5 million into anti-Trump ads in 2016. He also donated $3 million to former candidate Jeb Bush’s campaign.

After Trump’s election, Fernandez — the chairman of MBF Healthcare Partners — left the GOP saying, “I am out of the political process. Too disgusted, too expensive, too supportive of ego maniacs whose words have the value of quicksand.”

