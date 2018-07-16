GOP Candidate Promotes #WalkAway Movement

GOP Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson is holding up his political split with his parents over their ideological differences in Wisconsin as a way to urge others born into Democratic families to join the #walkaway movement and abandon “the intolerance of a political philosophy that stands on the false platform of tolerance.”

Mr. Nicholson is running for the party’s nomination against state Sen Leah Vukmir in the Aug. 14 primary, and the winner will take on Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in Wisconsin.

Mr. Nicholson, a former Marine, also is running in a way against his Democratic parents, who he says have turned their back on him and his family over his embrace of conservatism and says each of them cut the maximum $2,700 checks for Mrs. Baldwin’s re-election.

