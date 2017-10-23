GOP Challenger: Arrest Maxine Waters For "Take Trump Out" Threat

Omar Navarro, who is running to replace Maxine Waters in the midterm elections next year, has called for the California Democrat to be arrested for her threat to “take out Trump”.

During a speech at the Ali Forney Center gala in New York City on October 13, Waters asserted, “With this kind of inspiration, I will go and take Trump out tonight.”

The comments received little attention until they were widely reported yesterday.

Navarro responded by calling for Waters to be locked up.

“I’m calling for the arrest of Maxine Waters. Let’s get ready for it,” Navarro tweeted.

“Secret Service should call for Maxine Waters immediate resignation after these comments. We don’t need lip service,” he had tweeted previously.

Navarro is obviously trying to gin up the controversy because he faces an uphill battle in unseating Waters in California’s extremely liberal 43rd district, where in 2016 Waters took 76 percent of the vote to Navarro’s 24 percent.

The Republican found support from Lawrence Jones, who during a Fox News appearance warned that Water’s comments could inspire people to “assassinate Republicans”.

