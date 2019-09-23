GOP Challenger Bill Weld: Trump Committed Treason & Therefore Must Be Executed

GOP primary challenger and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld accused President Trump of committing “treason” during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, adding that the required punishment is death.

“Talk about pressuring a foreign country to interfere with and control a U.S. election. That’s not just undermining democratic institutions. That is treason,” Weld said Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“It’s treason pure and simple, and the penalty for treason under the U.S. code is death. That’s the only penalty.”

Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski made no attempt to push back against Weld’s outrageous statement calling for the execution of a sitting U.S. president.

Weld then stated that Trump could possibly escape execution if he works out a “plea deal,” presumably with Congressional Democrats and Never Trumpers.

“The penalty under the Constitution is removal from office, and that might look like a pretty good alternative to the president if he could work out a plea deal,” Weld said.

Scarborough, Brzezinski and the guest panel then launched into a discussion about the “legal framework” of handing down a death sentence to President Trump.

“The only penalty for treason is death – it’s spelled out in the statute,” Weld said.

The left is accusing Trump of wrongdoing for asking the Ukraine government to get to the bottom of shady dealings involving Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Biden had admitted he threatened to withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees if the Ukraine government didn’t fire a prosecutor looking into his son’s lucrative deals with an energy company called Burisma Holdings.

Time’s editor-at-large Anand Giridharadas pointed out that Weld’s shocking claim likely shoved the Overton Window – a publicly acceptable range of ideas – into a dangerous realm.

A Republican running against @realDonaldTrump just suggested the president has committed a crime punishable by death — treason.@GovBillWeld argued on @Morning_Joe that Trump leaving office should be the compromise to avoid execution. Talk about moving the Overton Window! — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) September 23, 2019

As we reported, the media, Democrats and Hollywood have been portraying murdering Trump as trendy and acceptable for years.

Consider Kathy Griffin’s ISIS-style headless Trump stunt, or a broadway play that ends with dozens of officials stabbing Trump to death.

How about pundits like CNN’s Phil Mudd saying that the “government’s gonna kill this guy,” or an ex-NSA analyst assuring that the Deep State will make sure Trump “dies in jail.”

Additionally, they’ve encouraged the far-left Antifa to violently target Republican members of Congress, white people, journalists, government agencies and officials, and Trump supporters.

Remember, these are the same forces working tirelessly to take your guns and leave you disarmed.

Just when you think the Overton Window can’t get any more extreme, the Trump-hating forces take it up a notch.

The cultural and political environment is only going to get uglier and more dangerous as we approach the 2020 election.

