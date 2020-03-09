GOP Congressman Self-Quarantines After 'Sustained Contact' With Coronavirus Patient At CPAC

Image Credits: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar announced he was going to self-quarantine after “sustained contact” with a now-hospitalized coronavirus patient who attended CPAC.

Though CPAC top brass are refusing the identify the alleged CPAC “patient zero” Raheem Kassam said that, “Everyone at the CPAC Shabbat dinner should be checked”:

Ted Cruz self-quarantined after shaking the alleged patient’s hand:

Democrats responded to news of Gosar’s self-quarantine by attacking him for calling the coronavirus the Wuhan virus.

These people are beyond parody.

Turbo Force is back! Boost your energy and focus with powerful, time-tested ingredients today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Is CPAC Focused On Conservative Convictions Or Social Clout?

Is CPAC Focused On Conservative Convictions Or Social Clout?

U.S. News
Comments
Joe Biden: 'We Can Not Win This Election – We Can Only Reelect Donald Trump'

Joe Biden: ‘We Can Not Win This Election – We Can Only Reelect Donald Trump’

U.S. News
Comments

Media Vilifies Preppers And Those Stocking Up As “Selfish Hoarders” As Potential Mass Quarantine Looms

U.S. News
comments

CDC Admits in Federal Court It Does Not Have Studies to Support Claim ‘Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism’

U.S. News
comments

‘You Can’t Be President’: Joe Rogan Bashes Biden Over Cognitive Decline

U.S. News
comments

Comments