GOP Congressman Self-Quarantines After 'Sustained Contact' With Coronavirus Patient At CPAC

Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar announced he was going to self-quarantine after “sustained contact” with a now-hospitalized coronavirus patient who attended CPAC.

1. I am announcing that I, along with 3 of my senior staff, are officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus. My office will be closed for the week. — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

3. Keep the person in the hospital in your prayers. We are in touch with the CDC and the White House. They are doing a great job staying on top of this. — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

Though CPAC top brass are refusing the identify the alleged CPAC “patient zero” Raheem Kassam said that, “Everyone at the CPAC Shabbat dinner should be checked”:

I have now spoken to a number of people who were in/around the green room at CPAC when the attendee with coronavirus was there. People are apoplectic about how they have not been better informed of what happened. The attendee was there for much of Thursday at LEAST… — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 9, 2020

Everyone at the CPAC Shabbat dinner should be checked. The attendee was there. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 9, 2020

I now know that Rep. Gosar met the person and within the next hour I was shaking Gosar's hand across the street. GREAT. (I've been down with the "flu" for the past week). — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 9, 2020

In order to have been at CPAC Shabbat, the individual would have had to be have been present on the Friday, too. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 9, 2020

Some other information circulating right now is that there were actually TWO people at CPAC infected. They may be the SAME people as the AIPAC guests. They shared a room throughout CPAC. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 9, 2020

Ted Cruz self-quarantined after shaking the alleged patient’s hand:

Ted Cruz becomes the first member of Congress to announce he will self-quarantine after interaction with individual from CPAC who tested positive for Covid-19. He will be in Texas for the next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/tvrfdMTYLi — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 8, 2020

Pay attention. You're not going to be able to keep a lid on it, @cpac @mschlapp — transparency to grass-roots conservatives is more important than protecting VIP donors. https://t.co/WpTKwacRvz — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) March 9, 2020

At least five journalists know the nameS and can’t release because the person can afford to sue everyone into oblivion. — Cassandra Fairbanks 🕊⏳ (@CassandraRules) March 9, 2020

Democrats responded to news of Gosar’s self-quarantine by attacking him for calling the coronavirus the Wuhan virus.

Dear @DrPaulGosar: I will pray for you, your staff & the person hospitalized. Also, calling #COVIDー19 the Wuhan Virus is an example of the myopia that allowed it to spread in the US. The virus is not constrained by country or race. Be just as stupid to call it the Milan Virus. https://t.co/of91p65mIO — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 9, 2020

Just astoundingly gross to call it the Wuhan Virus. https://t.co/cMrsA59xTH — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 9, 2020

These people are beyond parody.

