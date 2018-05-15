GOP Gov Candidate Tours Sanctuary Cities With 'Deportation Bus'

A Republican gubernatorial candidate for Georgia is bringing a “Deportation Bus” to the state’s sanctuary cities to tout his stance on deporting criminal illegal aliens.

A press release from state Sen. Michael Williams said the tour will “expose how dangerous illegal aliens ruin local economies, cost American jobs, increase healthcare costs and lower education standards.”

Williams also says in a newly-released campaign ad that he’s going to “send ’em home.”

“It’s not going to be one of those pansy political bus tours. We’ve got the Deportation Bus. That’s right, you heard me,” he said.

“We’re gonna implement my 287(g) deportation plan that’s gonna fill this bus with illegals to send ’em back to where they came from.”

“We’re not just going to track them and watch them roam around our state. We’re going to put them on this bus and send ‘em home,” he added.

President Trump on Tuesday called on Congress to secure the southern border during the annual Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

“We are calling on Congress to secure our borders, support our border agents, stop sanctuary cities and shut down policies that release violent criminals back into our communities,” Trump said. “We don’t want it any longer. We’ve had it. Enough is enough.”