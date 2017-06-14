GOP Lawmaker Links Shooting to 'outrageous' Dem Rhetoric

Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) on Wednesday linked the political rhetoric of Democrats to the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) and others at a baseball field in Alexandria, Va.

“I can only hope that the Democrats do tone down the rhetoric,” Collins told WBEN. “The rhetoric has been outrageous … the finger-pointing, just the tone and the angst and the anger directed at Donald Trump, his supporters.”

Collins said that it was inevitable someone was going to act based on the “rhetoric” toward President Trump and the GOP.

“You know, some people react to things like that. They get angry as well. And then you fuel the fires,” said Collins, who is among the most vocal Trump backers on Capitol Hill.

Read more