GOP Lawmakers Ask Jeff Sessions to End Operation Choke Point

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Five high-ranking House Republicans have asked formally that the Trump administration end Operation Choke Point, an Obama administration program that critics say unfairly targets politically unpopular industries such as firearms sellers and payday lenders.

In a letter sent Thursday to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the four lawmakers request that the Justice Department “repudiate” the program by the end of the month.

“Operation Choke Point was an Obama administration initiative that destroyed legitimate businesses,” their letter says, adding:

We request that your respective departments and agencies issue clear and public formal policy statements repudiating Operation Choke Point and the abuses by financial regulators of the ‘reputation risk’ guidance they developed and promulgated under Operation Choke Point’s auspices.

Comments
Comments

Comments

Comments

