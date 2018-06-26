GOP Lawmakers Demand Maxine Waters Resign Over Calls To Harass Trump Officials

A House Republican has called for Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) to resign over her inciting harassment of Trump administration officials, and has introduced a measure to censure her.

Five members of Congress so far have signed on to the motion to censure the California Democrat, which calls on the congresswoman to resign and issue a formal apology to Trump Cabinet officials.

“So we just introduced it, we have some co-sponsors, but what she did was to basically incite people to come after and attack members of the president’s cabinet,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) told The Hill on Tuesday. “And also spread that out to more people.”

“Everybody agrees that it was just highly objectionable what she did,” he said, adding her comments do “not become somebody who’s in Congress.”

Even Democrat leadership views Waters’ calls to publicly harass and intimidate Trump officials as crossing the line.

“I strongly disagree with those who advocate harassing folks if they don’t agree with you. If you disagree with someone or something, stand up, make your voice heard,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on the Senate floor Monday.

“If you disagree with a politician, organize your fellow citizens to action and vote them out of office, but no one should call for the harassment of political opponents. That’s not right. That’s not American,” he added.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also rebuked Waters’ comments on Twitter.

“Trump’s daily lack of civility has provoked responses that are predictable but unacceptable,” she tweeted Monday. “As we go forward, we must conduct elections in a way that achieves unity from sea to shining sea.”