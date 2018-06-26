GOP Lawmakers Introduce Censure Measure, Call on Maxine Waters to Resign

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs on Monday introduced a measure that would censure Rep. Maxine Waters and ask her to resign for inciting people to publicly confront Trump administration officials.

Biggs told The Hill that Waters’ comments do “not become somebody who’s in Congress” and warrant disciplinary action.

“So we just introduced it, we have some cosponsors, but what she did was to basically incite people to come after and attack members of the president’s cabinet,” the Arizona Republican told The Hill. “And also spread that out to more people.”

Read more