GOP lawmakers raise concerns over 'secret society' in FBI agents' texts

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) on Monday raised concerns that the two FBI agents who privately exchanged text messages disparaging President Trump mentioned a “secret society” shortly after the Republican candidate won the election.

Gowdy joins a chorus of Republicans who are upset over texts between FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with some claiming they serve as proof of FBI bias against Trump in the probes into Russian election meddling, as well as into Hillary Clinton‘s use of a private email server as secretary of State.

Strzok, who spoke in openly derisive terms about Trump, served on both investigations before being removed by the Russia special counsel.

“[T]he day after the election…there is a text exchange between these two FBI agents, these supposed to be fact-centric FBI agents saying, ‘Perhaps this is the first meeting of the secret society,'” Gowdy said on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

Read more


Related Articles

Video: Don Lemon Blames Trump For Alleged Shooter Threat To CNN

Video: Don Lemon Blames Trump For Alleged Shooter Threat To CNN

U.S. News
Comments
Report: Missing FBI Text Messages Include Threats of Violence Against Trump

Report: Missing FBI Text Messages Include Threats of Violence Against Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Sen. Ron Johnson: FBI Informant Says ‘Secret Society’ Held Secret Meetings Off-Site

U.S. News
Comments

FBI agent sent ‘jaw-dropping’ text about no Russia collusion – senator

U.S. News
Comments

Video: The War on Men

U.S. News
Comments

Comments