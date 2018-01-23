GOP lawmakers raise concerns over 'secret society' in FBI agents' texts

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) on Monday raised concerns that the two FBI agents who privately exchanged text messages disparaging President Trump mentioned a “secret society” shortly after the Republican candidate won the election.

Gowdy joins a chorus of Republicans who are upset over texts between FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with some claiming they serve as proof of FBI bias against Trump in the probes into Russian election meddling, as well as into Hillary Clinton‘s use of a private email server as secretary of State.

.@TGowdySC on 50,000+ new @FBI texts, possible 2nd special counsel appointed to investigate Mueller probe: "We saw more manifest bias against @POTUS all the way through the election into the transition." https://t.co/jTCsiBqaVi pic.twitter.com/CuyZKexf2s — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 23, 2018

Strzok, who spoke in openly derisive terms about Trump, served on both investigations before being removed by the Russia special counsel.

“[T]he day after the election…there is a text exchange between these two FBI agents, these supposed to be fact-centric FBI agents saying, ‘Perhaps this is the first meeting of the secret society,'” Gowdy said on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

