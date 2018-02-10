GOP Lawmakers Release Video Exposing Deep State Lies To FISA Court

Republican lawmakers put together a video explaining how the DNC and Clinton cronies in the FBI lied to the FISA Court to spy on Trump campaign associates.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tweeted out the video Thursday, saying, “You deserve the truth. Here’s why the FISA memo matters.”

You deserve the truth. Here is why the FISA memo matters ↓ pic.twitter.com/xt7jPFPvDG — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 8, 2018

The video begins with Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), who co-wrote the memo with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.).

“You have a right to know what happened with this FISA process and whether reforms are warranted,” he says.

The video goes on to show clips of mainstream media breaking down what the memo reveals: FBI and DNC officials lying to the FISA court to justify a surveillance warrant on members of then-candidate Trump’s presidential campaign.

In addition, information was passed from British spy Christopher Steele through a Clinton-connected intermediary to the State Department itself.

“Political dirt was used by the FBI – and they knew it was political dirt – to open a counterintelligence investigation into the other campaign,” Nunes says.

Nunes has hinted that this memo is just one of several to be released.

“This completes just the FISA abuse portion of our investigation. We are — we are in the middle of like whole phase two of our investigation, which involves other departments, specifically the State Department and some of the involvement that they had in this,” he told Fox host Bret Baier earlier this month.

“That investigation is ongoing and we continue to work towards finding answers and asking the right questions to try to get to the bottom of what exactly the State Department was up to in terms of this Russian investigation,” he added.