GOP Lawmakers: White House Lawyers 'Shredded' Dems' Flimsy Impeachment Case

Numerous Republican lawmakers lauded President Trump’s defense team following their opening arguments before the Senate on Saturday, saying they completely “shredded” Adam Schiff and the Democrat managers’ impeachment case in a matter of hours.

“In two hours, the White House counsel entirely shredded the case by the House managers,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) told reporters. “What we saw today was factually relevant … and (we) saw there were a lot of half-truths from the House managers and, frankly, pushed by the media.”

.@SenJoniErnst: “Within two hours I thought that the White House Counsel and their team entirely shredded the case that has been presented by the house managers.” pic.twitter.com/RVvUq1U7Jp — CSPAN (@cspan) January 25, 2020

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) also praised the White House lawyers, saying their “strong” presentation “completely undermined” impeachment manager Adam Schiff’s credibility.

Today, we heard a presentation that was strong, that was clear & that completely undermined the case of Democrats against @realDonaldTrump & undermined the credibility of @RepAdamSchiff. I look forward to hearing more from the White House team in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/qwMTLdSxnJ — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) January 25, 2020

Other senators like James Lankford of Oklahoma, Josh Hawley of Missouri, and John Cornyn of Texas also shared positive assessments of the Trump team’s opening remarks.

For 3 days House Managers have cherry picked bits & pieces of information to make their case. Today, we got to hear the full story based on full facts instead of presumptions & half-truths. pic.twitter.com/6zErKwjRlU — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 25, 2020

Ha, ha, ha! They used testimony from House witnesses to refute cherry picked impeachment narrative. Guess you are looking for a lifeline. https://t.co/bIC3otug7A — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) January 25, 2020

Powerful, professional opening presentation today by @realDonaldTrump attorneys. Methodically used Dems’ own evidence to demonstrate no quid pro quo. Strong beginning — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 25, 2020

Many House Republicans echoed their Senate colleagues, claiming the Trump team’s “devastating” opening remarks “destroyed” and “dismantled” the Democrat impeachment narrative.

3 days of Democrat arguments were just shredded in 2 hours — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 25, 2020

2 hours of truth beats over 20 hours of presumptions, assumptions, and hearsay. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 25, 2020

President Trump’s legal team completely destroyed 3 days of Adam Schiff’s false allegations in just 2 hours. Today was devastating for the Democrats’ case.@realDonaldTrump will be vindicated. Democrats tore the country apart for 3 years for nothing. Shameful. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 25, 2020

The president’s team not only poked holes in the managers deeply flawed story, but they brought the truth to light in a concise and common sense manner. It’s easy to win when the facts are on your side. https://t.co/j8M1F8ois6 — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) January 25, 2020

No wonder Chairman Adam Schiff wouldn’t let the President’s lawyers participate in his sham hearings. They just dismantled his weak case in 4 hours. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 25, 2020

Democrat impeachment managers attempted to make their case over three long days. Today, @realDonaldTrump‘s legal team destroyed that case in two hours. You can’t impeach a president on lies, half-truths and hearsay! — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) January 25, 2020

THIS is what a real and credible opening argument looks like! The Democrat House Managers’ case is being absolutely shredded! “Facts are stubborn things.” -John Adams — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) January 25, 2020

Impressive opening arguments made by the President’s defense team this morning. In just two hours the White House counsel shredded the case that took 24 hours for house managers to present. I look forward to the President being exonerated! #TrumpDefense — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) January 25, 2020

This morning the White House legal team began taking apart the House Democrats’ impeachment case, methodically and completely. And, they reminded the American people, once again, that when @RepAdamSchiff is talking he’s lying. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 25, 2020

Schiff furiously responded to the White House defense’s statements on Twitter, claiming Trump’s team is engaging in a cover-up.

After listening to the President’s lawyers opening arguments, I have three observations: They don’t contest the facts of Trump’s scheme. They’re trying to deflect, distract from, and distort the truth. And they are continuing to cover it up by blocking documents and witnesses. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 25, 2020

You can watch the White House defense’s opening remarks below:

The Impeachment managers, or more aptly titled mis-managers, brought their carnival of hypocrisy to the Senate.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of the up to 50% off savings on our storable food!