GOP Lawmakers: White House Lawyers 'Shredded' Dems' Flimsy Impeachment Case

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Numerous Republican lawmakers lauded President Trump’s defense team following their opening arguments before the Senate on Saturday, saying they completely “shredded” Adam Schiff and the Democrat managers’ impeachment case in a matter of hours.

“In two hours, the White House counsel entirely shredded the case by the House managers,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) told reporters. “What we saw today was factually relevant … and (we) saw there were a lot of half-truths from the House managers and, frankly, pushed by the media.”

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) also praised the White House lawyers, saying their “strong” presentation “completely undermined” impeachment manager Adam Schiff’s credibility.

Other senators like James Lankford of Oklahoma, Josh Hawley of Missouri, and John Cornyn of Texas also shared positive assessments of the Trump team’s opening remarks.

Many House Republicans echoed their Senate colleagues, claiming the Trump team’s “devastating” opening remarks “destroyed” and “dismantled” the Democrat impeachment narrative.

Schiff furiously responded to the White House defense’s statements on Twitter, claiming Trump’s team is engaging in a cover-up.

You can watch the White House defense’s opening remarks below:

The Impeachment managers, or more aptly titled mis-managers, brought their carnival of hypocrisy to the Senate.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of the up to 50% off savings on our storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Watch: Trump's Lawyers Begin Defense Against Impeachment

Watch: Trump’s Lawyers Begin Defense Against Impeachment

Government
Comments
Secession in Virginia Would Defuse the State's Conflict over Guns

Secession in Virginia Would Defuse the State’s Conflict over Guns

Government
Comments

Donald Trump Jr. Shows Support for Owen Shroyer Following Arrest

Government
comments

Watch: President Trump Speaks At March For Life 2020

Government
comments

Race Between Biden & Sanders Heats Up While Warren & Pete Have Peaked – Insider

Government
comments

Comments