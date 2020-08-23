GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy: 'There Is No Place For Q-Anon In The Republican Party'

There is no place for the Republican base in the Republican Party.



House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy oversaw the purging of immigration hawks like Steve King, Jeff Sessions and Kris Kobach and now he’s working on purging Q-Anon believers.

From Fox News:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told “Fox News @ Night” Thursday there is no room for QAnon in the GOP, challenging his Democratic colleagues to disavow things that are “unAmerican” and “wrong,” including anti-Semitism. Host Shannon Bream asked McCarthy if he is worried about Republican candidates winning primaries that support QAnon, described as a baseless conspiracy theory that Trump is trying to save the world by waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by global elites who are satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

Note how the media started throwing in the “cannibals” line over just the past few days.

They know that after the whole Jeffrey Epstein saga most people don’t even blink when they hear the first part.

“Let me be very clear,” McCarthy said. “There is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party. I do not support it and the candidate you talked about has denounced it.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Thursday night said that "there is no place for QAnon in the Republican party. I do not support it." The GOP lawmaker also took aim at the Democratic party for what he sees as failures to denounce anti-Semitic remarks. pic.twitter.com/t5F9eYRRE3 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 21, 2020

On Wednesday, President Trump responded to a question during a White House briefing about the fringe group, and the next day White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told “America’s Newsroom” that Trump does not support it nor has he ever mentioned it or looked into it.

Trump has actually dog-whistled towards Q-believers pretty hard in the past.

Nonetheless, for McCarthy, the interests of GOP megadonors like Sheldon Adelson and Paul Singer must always come first.

The Republican House Minority Leader took a shot at members of the so-called “Squad,” Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. “But the real question would be,” McCarthy told Bream, “when you look to the Democratic party, to a Tlaib or Omar, with the anti-Semitic comments, when the Democrats would not stand up. When a member of the Republican Party said something that we believe is not about the party of Lincoln, we removed them from committee, but in the Democratic party, not only can you be anti-Semitic, you can spend your campaign money giving it to your husband.”

As a reminder, last year McCarthy went and partied in Israel after Jeffrey Epstein was “suicided.” President Trump signaled his support of fighting the Satanic New World Order and the pedophiles that run it when asked by a reporter if he supported the Q Anon movement.

