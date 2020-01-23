GOP Leader Pushing Bill Targeting Social Media Censorship

GOP state Senator Joe Gruters recently called on lawmakers to pass a new bill targeting social media censorship.

The bill, inspired by conservative activist Laura Loomer, will open social media platforms to civil damages for banning or suspending political speech.

Savanah Hernandez reports:

