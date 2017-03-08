GOP Plan Orders Insurers to Charge People 30% More If Uninsured for 63 Days

The plan to repeal and replace Obamacare unveiled by House Republican leaders on Monday orders insurance companies to charge people 30 percent more in premiums for a full year if they did not have insurance for 63 days or more in the previous year.

The sections of the Republican bill that create this mandate on insurance companies are titled: “Continuous Health Insurance Coverage Incentive,” and “Encouraging Continuous Health Insurance Coverage.”

The first subsection of the “Encouraging Continuous Health Insurance Coverage” section is entitled: “Penalty Applied.”

This subsection says insurance companies “shall” impose the penalty.

