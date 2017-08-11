GOP planning to release tax framework next month: reports

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

The White House and congressional GOP leaders are planning to release a tax reform framework document in September, according to multiple news reports.

The document would not be released alongside legislation, but it would outline areas where the White House and congressional Republicans have common ground and may also describe suggestions from Democrats, according to a Reuters report.

The document would provide more details than the five-paragraph tax statement that key players known as the “Big Six” released late last month, according to reports from both Reuters and Bloomberg.

The Reuters report, which cited three sources familiar with the matter, said the framework document would be three to five pages, while the Bloomberg report, which cited a White House official, said a final length hasn’t been determined.

