GOP Rep Calls For 'Purge' Of 'Deep State' Cronies Within The FBI

Republican lawmaker Francis Rooney of Florida called for a “purge” of “deep state” operatives from the FBI and Department of Justice on MSNBC Tuesday.

“I’m very concerned that the DOJ and the FBI, whether you want to call it ‘deep state’ or what, are kind of off the rails,” Rooney told MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson. “Look at what that Strzok guy was texting. What that Ohr guy with the dossier Clinton oppo research people, and then this McCabe guy’s wife takes $600,000 from Clinton related sources while she’s running for state senator?”

“I think the American people have very high standards for government agencies, and to see these kinds of people, like these aforementioned examples… [which are] extremely nerve-wracking for me, and undermine my confidence that the agencies don’t respect the Constitution and will put the ends before the means… We’ve seen a lot of ends before means culture, both out of the Obama administration, from Hillary Clinton with her $84 million of potentially illegal campaign contributions, the Clinton Foundation and Uranium One,” he said. “People need a good clean government.”

Jackson said: “There are those that look at comments like the ones that you’re making and say Republicans are working to essentially try to discredit the Department of Justice and thus discredit the Russia investigations. Is that not what you’re doing?”

“No, I don’t want to discredit them. I just, I would like to see the directors of the agencies purge it and say, look, we’ve got a lot of great agents, a lot of great lawyers here,” Rooney said. “Those are the people I want the American people to see and know the good work’s being done, not these people who are kind of the deep state.”

Jackson had no response other than wow-just-wowing.

“Language like that, congressman, purge?” Jackson said, feigning shock. “Purge the Department of Justice?”

“Well, I think that Mr. Strzok could be purged, sure,” Rooney said.

This is common sense. Most congressmen are too afraid of deep state retaliation to say it.