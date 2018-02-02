GOP Rep Gaetz Responds to Comey Tweet: 'I Don't Know That Too Many Schools or Streets Are Going to Be Named After Him' After Memo Release

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) dismissed claims that a much-anticipated House Intelligence Committee-generated memo was altered in a way that would distort the information misleadingly.

According to Gaetz, the changes were grammatical.

Gaetz also reacted to a tweet from former FBI Director James Comey invoking former Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-WI), an outspoken opponent of possible communist infiltration of the U.S. government.

“I would remind Director Comey: I don’t know that too many schools or streets are going to be named after him once this memo is into the public square,” Gaetz added.

