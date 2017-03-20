GOP rep: Lawmakers eyeing major changes to Secret Service

House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) on Monday said lawmakers are considering “major structural changes” to the Secret Service after a string of intrusion attempts at the White House.

“I think you’re going to see some big changes. We’re also looking at major structural changes,” Chaffetz said on “Fox & Friends.”

Chaffetz, who serves on a Judiciary Subcommittee that focuses on crime, homeland security, investigations and terrorism, said lawmakers are exploring multiple possibilities for changing the agency.

“We have a cyber mission as well as a protective detail mission. We’re looking at separating out this missions and maybe they should be housed in a different department. So all of that’s on the table as we should explore what options to do next,” Chaffetz said

The Secret Service has been under the umbrella of the Department of Homeland Security since 2003. Previously, it fell under the Department of the Treasury.

