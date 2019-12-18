GOP Rep. Loudermilk Compares Trump Impeachment to Trial of Jesus

Prior to the House’s vote to pass articles of impeachment on Wednesday, Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) compared the “sham trial” of Jesus to the current attempts to impeach President Trump.

“When Jesus was falsely accused of Treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” Loudermilk said. “During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus, than Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”

"…When Jesus was falsely accused of Treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus, than Democrats have afforded this president in this process." #ShamImpeachment pic.twitter.com/n8FZRe64eo — Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) December 18, 2019

The House has been debating the two articles of impeachment being proposed all afternoon and they are expected to vote on each individual article this evening while President Trump will be holding a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan.

