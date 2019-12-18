GOP Rep. Loudermilk Compares Trump Impeachment to Trial of Jesus

Image Credits: Liliboas | Getty.

Prior to the House’s vote to pass articles of impeachment on Wednesday, Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) compared the “sham trial” of Jesus to the current attempts to impeach President Trump.

“When Jesus was falsely accused of Treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” Loudermilk said. “During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus, than Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”

The House has been debating the two articles of impeachment being proposed all afternoon and they are expected to vote on each individual article this evening while President Trump will be holding a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Also, check out GOP Rep. Clay Higgins' message to the establishment as they prepare to impeach President Trump in the House.

