GOP Rep. & MSNBC: 'Trump Partially To Blame' For Shooting

A Republican Congressman appeared on MSNBC Thursday morning and claimed that the President is ‘partially to blame’ for yesterday’s shooting attack on a congressional baseball practice.

Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.), who is a member of the Committee on Homeland Security, told the hosts of Morning Joe “I would argue the president has unleashed, partially, again not in anyway totally, but partially to blame for the demons that have been unleashed.”

Sanford then attempted to blame the shooting, enacted by an unhinged Bernie Sanders supporter, on Trump’s presidential campaign.

“The fact you have the top guy saying, I wish I can hit you in the face — why don’t you, and I’ll pay your legal fees…. That’s bizarre — we ought to call it as such,” Sanford said, referencing a tongue in cheek comment made by Trump during a campaign stop last year.

Sanford then complained that Americans at town hall meetings are acting “weird and different,” hurling abuse at each other because of Trump’s behavior.

“What I’ve said back home, some of these people have been frankly weird and different in a town hall meeting. I say what is going on. They’ll say look, if the guy at the top can say anything to anybody at any time, why can’t I?” The Congressman claimed.

“I was at a town hall meeting — it was at a senior center, at a retirement center — and what took place in terms of what people were saying to each other was like out of a movie, and so we’ve got to find a way to dial this back,” Sanford said.

Sanford then attempted to steer the conversation toward restricting free speech.

“I think we all need to look for ways to learn from what happened yesterday and to say, wait a minute, this is a pause moment. What might I do a little differently in the way I reached out to other members.” he said.

“I think we have to watch out as a society because, if we don’t watch out, civility is indeed a part of civilized government and an open political system,” said Sanford. “If you let these forces play out, I think we end up at a very, very bad spot. I think what happened yesterday was symptomatic of it.” Sanford added.

In typical fashion, Morning Joe co-hosts Scarborough and Brzezinski also attempted to blame the shooting on Trump, and what they described as “fake news” on the internet and social media.

“I think, very carefully, we have to talk about the added dynamic here because you have the right and left, the extremes on the right and the left,” Brzezinski said. “You have fake news, you have conspiracy theorists who are really muddying the waters, and we have become desensitized.”

“We also have a president who pushes fake news and conspiracy theories, from birtherism to promoting violence on the campaign trail — this is the new dynamic here,” Brzezinski exclaimed. “I’m not putting anything squarely on the president, but I have to say that this is the new added dynamic to what is a very dangerous climate.”

The MSNBC hosts are blaming Trump and the alternative media, and completely ignoring their own fake news output and obsessive relentless anti-Trump, anti-GOP rhetoric.

The shooting was carried out by a leftist who was clearly radicalized by the incessant mainstream media obsession with painting the President as a tyrant and hyping conspiracy theories about collusion with Russia when officials have testified under oath that there is zero evidence of such occurrences.

They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017