GOP Rep. Slams "Socialist" Dems, DC Deep State From House Floor

GOP Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) delivered a speech that will go down in history when he took to the House floor on Wednesday and countered the Democrats’ impeachment witch-hunt.

Higgins, known as the Cajun John Wayne, obliterated his Democrat colleagues by calling them “socialists who threaten life in the womb,” criticizing their anti-First and Second Amendment policies and explaining how they fear the American people more than anything.

I have descended into the belly of the beast. I have witnessed the terror within and I rise committed to oppose the insidious forces which threaten our Republic. America is being severely injured by this betrayal, by this unjust and weaponized impeachment brought upon us by the same socialists who threaten unborn life in the womb, who threaten First Amendment rights of conservatives, who threaten Second Amendment protections of every American patriot, and who long ago determined that they would organize and conspire to overthrow President Trump. We don’t face this horror because the Democrats have all of the sudden become constitutionalists! We’re not being devoured from within because of some surreal assertion of the Socialists’ newfound love for the very flag they tread upon! We face this horror because of THIS MAP! This is what the Democrats fear. They fear the true will of ‘We the People.’ They are deep establishment D.C. They fear, they call this Republican map ‘flyover country.’ They call us deplorables. They fear our faith. They fear our strength. They fear our unity. They fear our vote and the fear our president. We will NEVER surrender our nation to career establishment DC politicians and bureaucrats. Our Republic shall survive this threat from within. American patriots shall prevail. Mr. Speaker, I yield.

Infowarriors may remember Higgins as the Billy Badass Louisiana Sheriff who would frequently call out local criminals in YouTube videos such as the one below.

