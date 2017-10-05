GOP Sen. John Cornyn Wants Hearing on Bump-Stock Ban

On Wednesday Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said a hearing on banning bump-stock devices is “worthwhile.”

His statement comes three days after an attacker used a bump-stock device criminally to attack concert-goers in Las Vegas.

According to Politico, Cornyn talked about semiautomatics versus automatics and said he is “not sure how the bump stock [fits] into that scheme,” but he believes the Senate “ought to get to the bottom of it.”

He said, “It is ordinarily illegal to transform a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic weapon, and it’s illegal to buy an automatic weapon unless you have a special license and undergo a special background check.”

