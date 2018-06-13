GOP Senate Candidate: Hillary Clinton ‘Might Just’ Go to Prison

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton “might just” get locked up for her misuse of classified emails on a secret private server, according to a Republican Senate candidate in Virginia.

Corey Stewart, who is running against Clinton’s former running mate Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), said his campaign would take on the “radical leftist” Virginia Democrat and promote President Trump’s “America First” agenda.

“Virginia can choose to continue with the prosperity and the progress of America under President [Donald] Trump, or it can choose the past, with everything we know that has failed, and that’s Hillary Clinton’s running mate, Tim Kaine,” he said at his victory speech Tuesday.

“That might just happen, by the way. And Timmy too,” Stewart said. “Oh, we’re going to have a lot of fun between now and November, folks.”

President Trump congratulated Stewart on Wednesday, adding that Kaine is “weak on crime and borders.”

“Congratulations to Corey Stewart for his great victory for Senator from Virginia. Now he runs against a total stiff, Tim Kaine, who is weak on crime and borders, and wants to raise your taxes through the roof.,” he tweeted. “Don’t underestimate Corey, a major chance of winning!”

Stewart beat out Republican establishment candidate Rep. Mark Sanford (R-Va.) in the Tuesday primary, highlighting the GOP base’s preference for Trump’s platform and disapproval for candidates who toe the line for the status quo.

“It may have cost me an election in this case, but I stand by every one of those decisions to disagree with the president,” Sanford said Tuesday.