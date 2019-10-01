GOP Senate Staffer: Trump Civil War Tweet a "Tipping Point" For Some Republicans

Trump’s civil war tweet was a “tipping point” that could lead to more Republicans supporting his removal from office, according to a GOP Senate staffer.

The quote was tweeted by White House correspondent and CNN political analyst Brian J. Karem.

“NOW From a GOP Senate staffer: “The Civil War tweet is a tipping point for some, but not all.” Says Trump’s actions are pushing the GOP toward removal if that vote comes. It boils down to @senatemajldr. “If Sen. McConnell votes for removal, then it’s over.”

NOW From a GOP Senate staffer: "The Civil War tweet is a tipping point for some, but not all." Says Trump's actions are pushing the GOP toward removal if that vote comes. It boils down to @senatemajldr . "If Sen. McConnell votes for removal, then it's over." @realDonaldTrump — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) October 1, 2019

However, the consensus remains that McConnell would never vote to remove Trump.

Despite Democrats exploding with rage in response to the tweet, accusing Trump of “threatening” a civil war, the reality is quite different.

Trump was actually quoting Pastor Robert Jeffress, who warned of “a Civil War like fracture” if Trump is removed from office.

