GOP Senator Slams Protester Who Used Her Kids to Confront Him

GOP Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana was prepared with a quick-witted response when an anti-Kavanaugh protester confronted him on Tuesday.

The protester, Alethea Torrellas Shapiro, brought her children to the Senate hallways to “birddog” politicians over Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“Senator Cassidy, can you please apologize to my children for ruining their futures?” Shapiro asked as Cassidy walked toward her.

Quickly taking out his earbuds, Cassidy looked directly toward the children and said, “Hey, guess what? I know your parents are using you as tools, but if in the future if somebody makes an allegation against you & there’s no proof for it, you’ll be OK.”

He then put his earbuds back in and calmly walked away.

Protester demands that GOP Senator @BillCassidy “apologize to my children for ruining their futures.” Cassidy looks at the kids: “Guess what? Your parents are using you as tools. In the future if somebody makes an allegation against you & there’s no proof for it, you’ll be OK.” pic.twitter.com/y6WKtPhpYO — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 12, 2018

I’m At the back of scotus waiting for Kavanaugh with my kids and a bunch of other protesters does anyone know if he’s inside yet? #kavanaughnotwelcomehere pic.twitter.com/XTTiKbouZ8 — women2dc (@Women2Dc) October 9, 2018

Earlier this month, Cassidy debated with another anti-Kavanaugh protester and asked the woman, “are you OK as a person to go ahead and to accept a non-corroborated charge to destroy someone’s life?”