GOP Senator Wants Vote Before Trump Uses Force In Syria

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

GOP Sen. Mike Lee (Utah) is urging President Trump to get congressional authorization before he uses military force to respond to an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria.

“The use of chemical weapons absolutely requires a response from the United States,” Lee said in a statement. “But if that response is going to include military force, the president of the United States should come to Congress and ask for authorization before military force is used.”

The administration is weighing how to respond to the attack, which reportedly killed at least 70 people in a town controlled by opponents of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Read More


Related Articles

False Flag! Gas Attacks Strategic Disaster For Assad

False Flag! Gas Attacks Strategic Disaster For Assad

World at War
Comments
Military Set for Cyber Attacks on Foreign Infrastructure

Military Set for Cyber Attacks on Foreign Infrastructure

World at War
Comments

‘We Have a Lot of Options Militarily’ – Trump On Syria ‘Chemical Attack’ Response

World at War
Comments

War With Russia Imminent

World at War
Comments

Iran Threatens to Restart Nuke Program in Matter of Days

World at War
Comments

Comments