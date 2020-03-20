GOP Senators 'Dumped Stocks' After Private Meeting On Coronavirus Impact

Two GOP Senators were allegedly caught selling off millions worth of stocks after taking part in a “closed-door Senate-only meeting forecasting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”

From The Daily Caller, “Senators Loeffler And Burr Caught Dumping Their Stocks After Private Meeting On Coronavirus Impact”:

Two Republican senators were caught selling off millions of dollars worth of stocks shortly after a closed-door Senate-only meeting forecasting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Daily Beast reported Thursday.


Republican Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler sold roughly $3.1 million in stocks she jointly held with her husband between January 24 and February 14, just before the disease put the stock market into freefall. Her colleague and fellow Republican North Carolina Senator Richard Burr sold off roughly $1.5 million of his own stocks in February as well, shortly before hosting a private meeting with wealthy constituents where he detailed to them the potential impacts of the virus, according to NPR.

Loeffler has yet to release comment on the issue, but Burr addressed the NPR story on Twitter.

¡°Every state has a state society,¡± Burr went on to argue. ¡°They aren¡¯t ¡®secretive¡¯ or ¡®high-dollar donor. organizations. They¡¯re great civic institutions that bring people in D.C. together for events, receptions, and lunches. And they¡¯re open to anyone who wants to get involved.’¡±

Tucker Carlson called on Burr to resign and be criminally prosecuted if what he did was illegal:

Loeffler, who was appointed by Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp late last year, is a major GOP donor who pretty much bought her Senate seat.

She denied having had any input on the stock sales late Thursday night:

It’s also worth noting Senator Lindsey Graham allegedly tried to use the coronavirus bills to push through expanded EB-5 visas for rich Chinese investors to buy US citizenship.

