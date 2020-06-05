GOP Senators Slam Hillary Clinton Press Secretary For 'Defund The Police' Call

Several GOP Senators remarked that the Democrat agenda can be summed up by a tweet posted by Hillary Clinton’s former press secretary Brian Fallon, who wrote “Defund the police” Tuesday night.

Defund the police — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) June 4, 2020

Senator Ted Cruz hit back, comparing the tweet to “Mad Max at Thunderdome brought home to America”:

Hillary’s press secretary makes the 2020 Dem agenda clear: “Defund the police.” Take your guns. Cheer on the rioters & looters who burn your city. It’s like Mad Max at Thunderdome, brought home to America. https://t.co/mlVZWI2Pf1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 4, 2020

Senator Tom Cotton noted that the attitude displayed by Fallon is common of liberal elites:

Wealthy liberals like Hillary Clinton's former press assistant have no problem calling to defund the police—they can live in gated communities and hire security guards. https://t.co/mw2ooySELZ — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 4, 2020

While Senator Josh Hawley tagged in sleepy Joe Biden and asked “Is this now the official position of the Democrat Party?”

This is Hillary Clinton’s former spokesperson. Is this now the official position of the Democrat Party? @JoeBiden? https://t.co/9qhJyYHf3Z — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 4, 2020

Others were even more direct in their response to Hillary’s bitch secretary:

Only a Marxist Saboteur would push for the Police to be defunded — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) June 4, 2020

Or a lame virtue signaler who knows it'll never happen and doesn't actually want it to happen, but is just out to score woke points on Twitter. — Squid Pro Quo (@chriswebb98) June 4, 2020

You truly are an enemy of America. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 4, 2020

Defund your barber. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 4, 2020

Start with Fallon's neighborhood and let the looters know when it has happened. — Bansi Sharma (@bansisharma) June 4, 2020

Start with your neighborhood spermwhistle. We'll alert BLM. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) June 5, 2020

Democrats love rioting and looting. Vote them out — Nick Bell (@Nbell3) June 4, 2020

Do you have an address? I’ll bring the bricks! — Frank (@tweetybums) June 4, 2020

So brave — Will beto smith (@Willsmi96180039) June 5, 2020

