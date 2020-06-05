GOP Senators Slam Hillary Clinton Press Secretary For 'Defund The Police' Call

Image Credits: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images.

Several GOP Senators remarked that the Democrat agenda can be summed up by a tweet posted by Hillary Clinton’s former press secretary Brian Fallon, who wrote “Defund the police” Tuesday night.

Senator Ted Cruz hit back, comparing the tweet to “Mad Max at Thunderdome brought home to America”:

Senator Tom Cotton noted that the attitude displayed by Fallon is common of liberal elites:

While Senator Josh Hawley tagged in sleepy Joe Biden and asked “Is this now the official position of the Democrat Party?”

Others were even more direct in their response to Hillary’s bitch secretary:

