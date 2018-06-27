GOP set to grill agent who vowed to stop Trump

Peter Strzok, the FBI counterintelligence agent who texted a bureau lawyer that “we’ll stop” then-candidate Donald Trump from becoming president, is slated to appear behind closed doors before two House committees on Wednesday.

The interview, with House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee investigators, is one of the most hotly anticipated testimonies in the political fight over the FBI’s handling of the twin investigations into both 2016 presidential candidates.

Strzok held a key position in both probes and, since his anti-Trump texts became public, Trump allies on Capitol Hill have been howling for him to testify. President Trump has tweeted that Strzok is at the center of a “dangerous” conspiracy against him.

