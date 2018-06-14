GOP super PAC targets Pelosi in new 6-figure ad

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a top GOP super PAC allied with House leadership, is out with a new digital ad that doubles down on its strategy of tarring House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as “Negative Nancy.”

The new spot, which CLF will spend six-figures to promote, points specifically to Pelosi’s criticisms of the GOP tax plan and the economic performance under Trump.

The ad quotes Pelosi predicting that the plan would be “armageddon,” referring to bonuses Americans received after the plan as “crumbs,” and downplaying the unemployment numbers by sarcastically saying “hip hip hurray, unemployment is down.”

