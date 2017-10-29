GOP tax bill shrouded in secrecy

Image Credits: Images Money / Flickr.

Rank-and-file House Republicans are increasingly alarmed by the secrecy shrouding the massive tax bill their party leaders plan to ram through Congress next month.

Just days ahead of the legislation’s release, GOP members of the House Ways and Means Committee are still in the dark on numerous details being ironed out by the powerful tax-writing committee’s chairman, Kevin Brady (R-Texas), and his staff. And they’re blaming the panel’s top-down approach for the uncertainty.

“There are a lot of open issues,” said Rep. Jim Renacci (R-Ohio), echoing comments made by several of his colleagues on the committee.

Heading into the weekend, question marks remained on at least two high-profile proposals to offset the cost of slashing individual and business tax rates: curbing federal deductions for state and local taxes and business interest as well as potential changes to taxing retirement savings.

Read more


Related Articles

Canadian Certified Gold Bar Exposed as Fake: How Many More Are Out There?

Canadian Certified Gold Bar Exposed as Fake: How Many More Are Out There?

Economy
Comments
Concealed Carry More Popular Than Ever

Concealed Carry More Popular Than Ever

Economy
Comments

UNESCO Booted Out Of The United States

Economy
Comments

Amazon may be factor behind rumored CVS, Aetna merger

Economy
Comments

In Fed We Trust

Economy
Comments

Comments