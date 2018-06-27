GOP Torn on Immigration Before Midterms

Image Credits: Phil Roeder, Flickr.

House Republicans tried over the weekend to reach an agreement on an immigration bill, but became even more divided in the process, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said Wednesday morning.

“There’s still a divide and you could see it in the vote last week,” he said on Fox News. “And this week, there’s probably a little bit more of a divide.”

He said that just hours before the House was set to vote on an immigration bill from Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., which is expected to fail. Republicans are divided because conservatives want to limit the number of “Dreamers” who get a path to citizenship, and the more a bill moves in that direction, the more moderate Republicans come off the bill.

