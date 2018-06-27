GOP Torn on Immigration Before Midterms

House Republicans tried over the weekend to reach an agreement on an immigration bill, but became even more divided in the process, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said Wednesday morning.

“There’s still a divide and you could see it in the vote last week,” he said on Fox News. “And this week, there’s probably a little bit more of a divide.”

He said that just hours before the House was set to vote on an immigration bill from Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., which is expected to fail. Republicans are divided because conservatives want to limit the number of “Dreamers” who get a path to citizenship, and the more a bill moves in that direction, the more moderate Republicans come off the bill.

