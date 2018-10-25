GOP Volunteer Threatened With Gun at Polling Place - Police

Image Credits: flickr, dokidoki.

Early voting nearly turned violent in Charlotte on Wednesday, when a Republican volunteer was confronted by a man who showed a gun at a Mecklenburg County polling place, police said.

Derek Partee, who is black, said three white people angrily approached him at the Steele Creek polling place, which is southwest of Charlotte near Carowinds.

Partee posted photos of the three on Facebook, including a photo in which one heavily tattooed man can be seen openly carrying a pistol in a hip holster. Partee said he called the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and filed a report.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Red Alert! The Last Battle For America

Red Alert! The Last Battle For America

U.S. News
Comments
How The False Flag Distracted Americans From The Migrant Caravan

How The False Flag Distracted Americans From The Migrant Caravan

U.S. News
Comments

‘The Conners’ Without Roseanne Barr Drops 25 Percent From Series’ Debut

U.S. News
comments

Flashback Obama in 2008: ‘We Simply Cannot Allow People to Pour Into the U.S. Undetected’

U.S. News
comments

The Truth About The #MAGA Bomber

U.S. News
comments

Comments