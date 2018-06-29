GOP Wants Next Supreme Court Justice by October

Senate Republicans hope to seat a new justice on the Supreme Court by the start of the next term, which could require a rapid confirmation process in the face of heated political opposition from Democrats.

“If we are going to have a fully functioning court when they convene in October, that would seem to convey a sense of urgency,” Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, told the Washington Examiner.

The Senate typically takes more than two months to confirm a Supreme Court justice from the time the president chooses a nominee.

