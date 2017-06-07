Gorka: 7 Dead In UK, And CNN Asks Me About Trump's Tweets For 16 Minutes

Counterinsurgency expert and adviser to President Trump, Sebastian Gorka, vents to NewsMax’s Steve Malzberg about his interview Monday morning on CNN:

MALZBERG: We had another what appears to be a terror attack in Syria — an Algerian man shot after attacking police with a hammer outside Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, and this comes on the heels of [three attacks in three months in] London.

The president, I believe rightfully, tweeted out saying this shows we need the ‘travel ban.’

And the media goes nuts: Oh he said ti is a travel ban, but before…‘ Is there any difference between a 90-day moratorium and a 90-day travel ban, that isn’t what has caused problems in the courts, whether it is a ban, or not. It certainly is a travel ban for 90 days, so, this word games, this semantic game, gothca, that is so counterproductive. Is it not?

GORKA: It is worse than counter productive, it could actually endanger people. We’re not here in the White House to debate how many angels can dance on the head of a pin.

I mean, I went on CNN yesterday (for my sins) for 16 minutes. 16 minutes. For 16 minutes, the host wanted to talk about the president’s tweets.

There are 7 people dead in the UK — our close allies — 48 in the hospital, half in intensive care, and the media wants to talk about a tweet?

It is just an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ reality


