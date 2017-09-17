Gorka: Trump 'Getting Rid Of People Soon,' Advisors 'Not Well-Served'

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, former deputy assistant to President Trump and Breitbart News National Security editor, appeared on Breitbart News Saturday to discuss the state of immigration reform and offer a bold prediction that President Trump will soon fire a number of top advisers who have not served him well on national security issues.

“Look, Matt, you know better than anyone that the President of the United States founded his presidential campaign on the question of illegal migration and the wall,” Dr. Gorka told SiriusXM host Matt Boyle. “It’s not an accident that Sen. Sessions was the first politician to endorse him, as Sen. Sessions was The Man when it came to stopping illegal migration.”

