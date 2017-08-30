Gorka: WH Officials Working Against Trump, GOP Leaders Living 'Fantasy Illusion'

Former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka believes Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell‘s “credibility is lost and unrecoverable,” and that major changes at the White House over the summer have left the president feeling “isolated” in a wide-ranging interview with The Hill.

Gorka said Ryan (R-Wis.) and McConnell (R-Ky.) are living in a “fantasy illusion” and have failed on promises made to the American people, most notably on repealing and replacing ObamaCare.

“I don’t think [Ryan and McConnell] are working against [Trump], but they’re definitely not working with him,” said Gorka, who left the White House on Friday, one week after the dismissal of his ally, White House strategist Stephen Bannon.

