TX Gov. Announces Executive Order Coming Next Week to Address Reopening Businesses

Governor Greg Abbott says he’ll issue an executive order regarding how to re-open Texas businesses as early as next week.

During a COVID-19 daily briefing Friday, the governor said he believes Texans can find a way to get back to work, while at the same time continuing to maintain healthy practices that mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

“Next week, I will be providing an executive order talking about what will be done in Texas about reopening businesses,” the governor said.

“We will focus on restoring lives while protecting livelihoods,” Abbott stated at the press briefing. “We can and we must do this. We can do both. Expand and restore the livelihoods that Texans want to have by helping them return to work.”

“One thing about Texans is they so much enjoy working and I know they want to get back into the work force. But we have to articulate also the strategies about ways we can do this safely.”

Over 700,000 Texans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past few weeks.

The governor was hopeful as he went over COVID-19 statistics that showed most counties where coronavirus cases had spread were on a downward trend, including Bexar County where 88 cases were reported in a single day in early April.

“Hopefully that 88, it looks like it occurred in the early days of April, will be the high watermark for Bexar County, if that is true. And if the red line continues to say below it, again and maybe doesn’t go much above where it is right now 51, that means that Bexar County truly will be past the peak on a downward trend,” Abbott explained.

While it remains to be seen what Abbott’s plan would entail, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick earlier in the day said it would not be realistic to expect most businesses to reopen before April 30.

“We’re not going to open up everything immediately, but it will be done in phases, but we need to get started, and I hope that’s the first week of May, barring any unforeseen big spikes,” Patrick stated.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars



Monica Squires joins Owen to break down her recent confrontation with a public health official who harassed her about being inside her own business.

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!