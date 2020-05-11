Gov. Cuomo Calls Coronavirus The 'European Virus' During Presser

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo referred to the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, as the “European virus” during a press conference on Monday.

The Democrat governor appeared to shill for communist China by falsely attributing the origins of the virus to Europe while delivering updates about the coronavirus numbers in his state.

“Yes we have more cases than anyone else, yes we had this European virus attack us and nobody expected it,” Cuomo told reporters.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is now describing the coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China as a "European virus." He said this in today's presser multiple times. Last month he lavished praise on the Chinese government for their efforts in combatting the virus. pic.twitter.com/fTSLFRVBqr — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 11, 2020

“But we’re not only going to change our trajectory, we’re going to change the trajectory more dramatically than anyplace else in the nation,” he added.

Conservatives on social media were quick to point out the hypocrisy of attributing the virus to a country (however inaccurately) after the media went ballistic when President Trump referred (accurately) to the coronavirus as the Chinese virus.

I wonder if the press asked Cuomo: “Why do you keep calling this the ‘European Virus’?” https://t.co/4CxElSdm39 pic.twitter.com/YeST28LmpK — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 11, 2020

Gov Cuomo – in the surest sign he’s on the take from the CCP – has now resorted to calling it the “European virus”pic.twitter.com/7ahICKLwja — Raheem Kassam 😷 (@RaheemKassam) May 11, 2020

These politicians won't stop HOAXING. Cuomo calls it the European Virus while directing & mandating the Virus to it's most vulnerable demographic –> NURSING HOMES! You can not make this shit up. — Human Nature is Fractal (@JMurphy_007) May 11, 2020

