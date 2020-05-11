Gov. Cuomo Calls Coronavirus The 'European Virus' During Presser

Image Credits: @JordanSchachtel/Twitter.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo referred to the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, as the “European virus” during a press conference on Monday.

The Democrat governor appeared to shill for communist China by falsely attributing the origins of the virus to Europe while delivering updates about the coronavirus numbers in his state.

“Yes we have more cases than anyone else, yes we had this European virus attack us and nobody expected it,” Cuomo told reporters.

“But we’re not only going to change our trajectory, we’re going to change the trajectory more dramatically than anyplace else in the nation,” he added.

Conservatives on social media were quick to point out the hypocrisy of attributing the virus to a country (however inaccurately) after the media went ballistic when President Trump referred (accurately) to the coronavirus as the Chinese virus.

1st documentary movie on the origin of CCP virus, Tracking Down the Origin of the Wuhan Coronavirus.

