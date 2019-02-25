Gov. Cuomo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Sign ‘Red Flag’ Gun Control Bill

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign the “Red Flag” gun control bill Monday.

The Red Flag Bill prevents people who show signs of being a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing firearms. If passed, it would make New York the first in the United States to give teachers and school administrators the possibility to prevent a school shooting with court action.

“To all the survivors and their families, to advocates, to the moms who demand action, you’re getting it today,” Cuomo said.

