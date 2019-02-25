Gov. Cuomo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Sign ‘Red Flag’ Gun Control Bill

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign the “Red Flag” gun control bill Monday.

The Red Flag Bill prevents people who show signs of being a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing firearms. If passed, it would make New York the first in the United States to give teachers and school administrators the possibility to prevent a school shooting with court action.

“To all the survivors and their families, to advocates, to the moms who demand action, you’re getting it today,” Cuomo said.

Read more


Related Articles

Colorado Law Allowing 16-Year-Olds To Pre-Register To Vote May Become Model For U.S.

Colorado Law Allowing 16-Year-Olds To Pre-Register To Vote May Become Model For U.S.

U.S. News
Comments
Financial Strategist "Shocked" by Degeneration of San Francisco

Financial Strategist “Shocked” by Degeneration of San Francisco

U.S. News
Comments

Donald Trump Challenges OPEC for Cutting Oil Production

U.S. News
Comments

Chicago Police Have More Evidence Jussie Smollett Staged Hate Crime

U.S. News
Comments

Maxine Waters warns foes: ‘A black woman has the gavel now — will hear the sound all over the world!’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments