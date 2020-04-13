Gov. Cuomo's Daughter Poses with Grandma -- Who Has Framed Photo of Communist Che Guevara

A photo of infamous communist revolutionary Che Guevara appeared in a personal photo shared by Mariah Kennedy Cuomo, the daughter of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In a snap shared to Twitter, Guevara’s iconic image was among a host of framed photos seen behind Mariah and her grandmother Ethel Kennedy.

The post, which appeared on Mariah’s unverified account, was deleted sometime around Monday afternoon.

An archived version of the tweet can be found here.

Ethel Kennedy is the mother of Kerry Kennedy, Gov. Cuomo’s wife from 1990-2005, and was the daughter of late Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.


Alex Jones & Owen Shroyer discuss comments by Governor Cuomo about the actual curve of the coronavirus pandemic and why MSM is ignoring the facts.

Boost your vitamin D intake today with Winter Sun Plus now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Trump Shows Montage of Media Downplaying Coronavirus -- CNN, MSNBC Cut Feed

Trump Shows Montage of Media Downplaying Coronavirus — CNN, MSNBC Cut Feed

U.S. News
Comments
Texas Woman Shoots, Kills Violent Home Invader

Texas Woman Shoots, Kills Violent Home Invader

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Bernie Endorses Biden For President

U.S. News
comments

NYT Removes Qualifying Language from Biden Sexual Assault Allegation Story

U.S. News
comments

Have You Noticed How Much Delight They Are Taking In Shutting Down Churches All Over The United States?

U.S. News
comments

Comments