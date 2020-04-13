Gov. Cuomo's Daughter Poses with Grandma -- Who Has Framed Photo of Communist Che Guevara

A photo of infamous communist revolutionary Che Guevara appeared in a personal photo shared by Mariah Kennedy Cuomo, the daughter of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In a snap shared to Twitter, Guevara’s iconic image was among a host of framed photos seen behind Mariah and her grandmother Ethel Kennedy.

The post, which appeared on Mariah’s unverified account, was deleted sometime around Monday afternoon.

An archived version of the tweet can be found here.

Ethel Kennedy is the mother of Kerry Kennedy, Gov. Cuomo’s wife from 1990-2005, and was the daughter of late Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.



