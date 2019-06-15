Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill Banning Sanctuary Cities In Florida

Image Credits: @GovRonDeSantis/Twitter.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill on Friday to ban “sanctuary cities” in the state.

The controversial bill, sponsored by state Rep. Cord Byrd (R), will prohibit “sanctuary” policies that protect undocumented immigrants from deportation. It will also require state and local law enforcement agencies to work with federal immigration officials to identify immigrants in Florida who don’t have legal status.

The law mandates that law enforcement detain someone if there’s probable cause that they’re “removable” under federal immigration laws, The Miami Herald reports.

There are no sanctuary cities in Florida.

DeSantis tweeted he was “proud to sign the bill” to “uphold the rule of law and ensure that our communities are safe.”

During the signing, members of the crowd around DeSantis wore red “Make America Great Again” hats as they cheered in support of bill at the mention of President Trump, The Associated Press reported.

