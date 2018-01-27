Gov. Huckabee Crushes Cher For Attacking Daughter's Appearance

Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee let singer Cher have it after she took aim at his daughter, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ wardrobe.

Cher, 71, wrote on Twitter that someone needed to tell Sanders to stop dressing like a “sister wife,” along with a photo of two women dressed in puritanical dresses.

Would someone please tell Sarah Huckabee Sanders to stop dressing like a sister wife pic.twitter.com/7MC5epIzIR — Cher (@cher) January 23, 2018

Huckabee had the ultimate response, pointing out that Cher should be the last person handing out fashion advice.

