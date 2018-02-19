Gov. Kasich Removes NRA Endorsement From Website After Florida Shooting

Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s (R) campaign website toned down its language on guns following the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school last week, CNN reported on Monday.

A February 17 version of the page included a section called “Defending the Second Amendment,” which touted highlights such as “removing burdensome restrictions for law-abiding concealed carry licenses,” receiving an endorsement from the National Rifle Association and “opposing Barack Obama’s gun control efforts.”

But the current version of the website has removed all of those highlights — along with a picture of Kasich in what looks like an ammunition store — and changed the title of the section to “Common Sense on the Second Amendment.”

Read more